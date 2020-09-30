Two errors have been found in the calculated grades process for the Leaving Cert.

The mistakes are likely to impact the grades of around 10 per cent of students who sat the exams this year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed to the Dáil this afternoon there has been a problem with the Leaving Cert grades.

It's understood about 10% of this year's Leaving Cert students will be impacted.

The Taoiseach says the Minister for Education Norma Foley will make a comprehensive statement on the matter later this afternoon.

Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says it's disgraceful that Minister Foley is not coming into the Dáil today to explain the errors.