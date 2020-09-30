Householders in Roscommon will face no increase in the local property tax next year.

The issue was debated at this week's council meeting, where a vote to maintain the Local Property Tax at current levels for 2021 was carried by 13 votes to 5.

Sligo County Council, Galway County Council and Galway City Council have also voted to maintain the current rate in 2021.

Both Roscommon and Sligo County Councils agreed a 15% increase last year, which stays in place.

Meanwhile, householders in Mayo will see a 10% increase in their local property tax.

At a meeting earlier this month, two-thirds of Mayo councillors voted in favour of the increase, on condition that the funding is ring-fenced for each Municipal District.