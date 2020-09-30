A report on the attendance of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden is expected to be published later this week.

In a statement, the Supreme Court confirmed it received a report on the matter from former Chief Justice Susan Denham yesterday, and has made a copy of the report available to Mr Justice Woulfe.

The Supreme Court says it's considering the report and will issue a further statement in early course.

Ms Justice Denham was asked by the court to conduct a review of the matter following widespread public disquiet.

Mr Justice Woulfe was one of 81 people who attended the dinner at the Station House in Clifden in August, in breach of the Government’s regulations controlling indoor events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of high-profile political figures resigned from their posts in the aftermath of the event - including Mayo's Dara Calleary who stepped down as Agriculture Minister and Phil Hogan who resigned as EU Commissioner following several days of public disquiet.

Although Mr Justice Woulfe apologised for his attendance, he has so far rejected suggestions he should step down from his position, which he was only appointed to in July.

The Irish Independent reports that the review by Chief Justice Denham was a non-statutory one.

However, should its findings be particularly adverse to Mr Justice Woulfe, he would face renewed pressure to resign.