Galway University Hospitals (GUH) will host its 11th annual Ecumenical Memorial Service in remembrance of deceased patients of the hospital on Wednesday next (7th October) at 7pm. The service will be streamed live from the hospital chapel.

Anne McKeown, Bereavement Liaison Officer, GUH says due to the current public health guidance it is not possible to have the service open to the public as was done in previous years. However, it’s important to take the time, she says, to reflect, honour and remember the hospital’s deceased patients and to acknowledge the grief of family and friends.

They have written to the families of those who have lost a loved one in GUH IN 2019 to join the service virtually.

2020 has been a particularly difficult year for all bereaved people and the service is open to anyone who would like to take part in it.

The service can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/uhg-chapel