Sanitising your hands before putting on, and after taking off you face covering/ mask, is very important, and is just one of a number of steps everyone can take to reduce the spread of Covid 19 across the region. That’s cording to Dr Breda Smyth HSE Director of Public Health for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Dr Smyth says there is a significant and concerning increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases being reported across counties Galway and Roscommon in particular, and so now more than ever, we must double down on our efforts to contain it.

She is urging young people to meet in small groups, stay apart and download the COVID Tracker app. There is still time to get the virus back under control in this region, but she says, we have to stay united in our efforts to tackle the infection and know that the actions of each and every one of us have a part to play in reducing its spread.

Dr Smyth, a native of Straide, has been speaking to Midwest News today.