The National Public Health Emergency team will meet again tomorrow to decide if further restrictions are needed in four counties, including Roscommon and Galway, due to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases.

It comes as Roscommon's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now at over 99.

In Galway, the incidence rate is now 65.5 and just under 30 per 100,000 in Mayo.

In Donegal and Dublin - which are at level 3 of restrictions - the rate is now over 204 in Donegal and 156 in the capital.

One further death was recorded yesterday evening from coronavirus, with 363 additional cases.

This included 15 new cases in Co Roscommon, 14 in Galway and 5 in Mayo.

There's also one confirmed case of Covid-19 being treated at Mayo University Hospital and one also at University Hospital Galway.

Meanwhile, the HSE West is urging everyone across counties Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to continue their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.