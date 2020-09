The Head of the HSE says we need to 'call-out' behaviour that could significantly impact the spread of Covid-19.

However he doesn't believe fining people is the right course of action.

363 cases were confirmed in the country yesterday, and one more death.

NPHET will meet tomorrow to discuss whether additional restrictions are needed in Galway, Roscommon, Monaghan and Cork.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says it's not just gatherings of students that need to be criticised.