Electricity bills will jump by €54 a year from this Thursday to subsidise renewable electricity, and according to Roscommon-Galway Deputy Denis Naughten, the hike is “completely unjustifiable”.

He says that despite the jump in cost, there will be 44,000 less homes supplied with green energy.

Under a decision taken during the summer by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) electricity bills will go up by €54 from 1st October under the Public Service Obligation (PSO) to subsidise the cost of generating renewable electricity, mainly from wind.

The Independent TD claims, however, that hidden in the detail is the fact that in the next 12 months the regulator expects that 83 MW less renewable electricity will be generated which would be enough to power 44,000 homes with green electricity.

Deputy Naughten has contacted Deputy Brian Leddin, Chair of the Dáil Committee on Climate Action, requesting that the regulator be brought before the committee immediately to explain why families are facing such hikes.