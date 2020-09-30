A status Yellow weather alert came into force for 11 counties yesterday as Met Éireann warned of torrential rainfall up until lunchtime today.

The alert came into force at 4pm yesterday and will remain in place until noon today.

Motorists and commuters were warned of potentially heavy showers which could see up to 40mm of rain falling in some areas.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care given the likelihood of spot-flooding along some roads in the west and south.

The Status Yellow rainfall alert applies to Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.