The acting chief medical officer's pleading with the public to make 'difficult decisions' to prevent a number of Covid-19 deaths this winter.

Dr Ronan Glynn says 'public buy-in' to health guidance is the main defence against the spread of the virus.

He says people shouldn't even meet family members, or go to work or college, if they're a close contact of a case.

Another 363 coronavirus infections were confirmed yesterday, and one more death.

There were 15 new cases in Roscommon, 14 in Galway and five in Mayo.

The Health Minister meanwhile and the acting chief medical officer will appear before the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee this morning.

Stephen Donnelly and Dr Ronan Glynn will face questions on the state's plan for living with the virus.

Professor Philip Nolan and Dr Cillian de Gascun, who are senior members of NPHET, will join the meeting via video link.