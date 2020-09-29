The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris must immediately clarify for students what’s happening in terms of online college learning between now and Christmas, that according to Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh.

The Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Further and Higher Education, Research Innovation and Science says students and their families need to know now if they need to secure student accommodation this term.

In addition she says the people who have paid out for student accommodation, that is now not required because the college is providing learning on line, must get their deposits returned quickly.

Deputy Conway Walsh spoke to Midwest News today.