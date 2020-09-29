Students at NUI Galway could face expulsion if public health guidelines are breached.

That's the warning from the University after large crowds were seen gathering at Spanish Arch in the city last night.

The scenes have been condemned, amid concerns it could increase the risk of tighter covid restrictions being introduced in the city.

There's a call to limit the sale of alcohol in areas where students might gather.

Galway Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare says if alcohol is easily available, gatherings will continue.