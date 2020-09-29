There are 34 patients on trolleys today at Mayo University Hospital - the second highest number in the country, according to the INMO.

Limerick is the busiest hospital nationally, with 53 patients on trolleys, while the number on trolleys has almost doubled since yesterday at Mayo University Hospital -rising from 18 to 34.

There are 11 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 8 at University Hospital Galway.

Management at Mayo University Hospital has issued a statement, acknowledging that patients are experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed, and apologising for the distress and inconvenience caused.

They're assuring patients that they're working to discharge patients who are appropriate for moving home or to another facility, and are continuing to use beds at the Sacred Heart Hospital to accommodate some patients while refurbishment work is ongoing at MUH.

Management have again appealed to the public to only attend the Emergency Department in cases of real emergency, and to wait in the ED alone, to help maintain social distancing.