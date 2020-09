Met Eireann has updated in status yellow rainfall warning for Mayo and Galway.

The warning will now come into effect from 4pm this afternoon until 12 noon tomorrow.

The forecaster is warning of spells of heavy rain moving eastwards over Ireland this evening, overnight and tomorrow morning, giving up to 40 mm of rain and a risk of localised flooding.

The status yellow warning also affects Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wicklow.