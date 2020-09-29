People across Co Roscommon are being urged to work together in the coming days to avoid a lockdown.

The 14-day incidence rate in Roscommon is the same as the national average - that's 84 cases per 100,000 population, but officials are concerned about the rapid increase in the number of cases - with a 123% increase in the past 7 days.

Roscommon Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy is appealing to people throughout the county to work together to avoid a lockdown.

He's asking people to redouble their efforts, and avoid all types of house parties, and celebrations after sporting events in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus, and keeps schools, hotels, restaurants and most workplaces open.