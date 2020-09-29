The President of NUIG Students Union, Padraig Toomey has condemned the action of young people/students celebrating in a large crowd last night at the Spanish Arch in Galway city.

He says it’s not acceptable, but argues that there are 30,000 third level students in the city and the majority are well aware and are adhering to Covid regulations and restrictions.

Speaking to Midwest News today, Padraig explained that masks are being promoted on campus and are being worn by students, and he said many students have actually gone home, having paid out big money for accommodation, in an effort to keep themselves and their families safe in the pandemic.

He explained that the Students Union has been interacting with a large number of students who are very concerned and keen to maintain the Covid restrictions and regulations, so he said last night’s gathering can only be condemned, but reflects the views of a minority of students.