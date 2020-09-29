50 new jobs have been announced by a Galway transport data company.

CitySwift, which works with Artificial Intelligence, says the roles will be across its software, data science, and commercial divisions.

The company says 15 positions will be filled immediately and the remaining 35 over the next two years, after it secured 2 million euro in funding.

CitySwift works with companies including Go Ahead and National Express to improve the operations and passenger experience of public transport.

As part of the company's rapid growth, CitySwift will also be moving to a bigger headquarters in Galway city centre.