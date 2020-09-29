Irish Water says works will take place over the next week to connect Ballycastle to the Ballina Regional Water supply network.

The works will benefit about 360 local residents and businesses.

Local councillor Jarlath Munnelly says Ballycastle is currently supplied by a local well, but will now be supplied by water from the Irish Water Lough Conn scheme, which also supplies Ballina Town and most of north east Mayo.

Irish Water says there will be short water supply disruptions on October 1st, 5th and 7th in Ballycastle and Carrowmore-Lacken due to the essential watermain works.