Midlands-Northwest MEP Luke Ming Flanagan says he has contacted Twitter, after he believes his account on the social media platform was hacked.

Screenshots suggest a tweet appearing in the early hours of yesterday morning commented on a photograph of Achill-based former Green Party member, Saoirse McHugh.

However, Ms McHugh's name was misspelled.

In response, MEP Flanagan said he believes his account was compromised and has since changed his password.

The Independent MEP is a close political ally of Saoirse McHugh, and campaigned for her in the last general election.