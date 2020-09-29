As concerns increase about the rise in coronavirus cases in Galway, pictures emerged on social media last night of a gathering of hundreds of young people at Spanish Arch and on city streets.

It's understood they were celebrating Freshers Week in college.

The Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council James Charity is calling for an urgent meeting with the management of NUI Galway and GMIT and with Galway's Chief Superintendent to examine how scenes like last night's can be avoided in future.

Councillor Charity says that, over the last few days, the council has been trying to enforce the message that steps need to be taken locally to reduce social contacts and prevent a potential move to level 3 restrictions.

He described last night's scenes as very disappointing, and said they could potentially have ramifications across Co Galway.