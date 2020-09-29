The Acting Chief Medical Officer has raised concerns over "fast increasing" trends of coronavirus in 4 counties - including Galway and Roscommon.

Concerns have also been expressed about Monaghan and Cork, where a fifth of cases in the past two weeks have been linked to pubs and restaurants.

While in Galway, there's been a large cluster following a house party attended by young people.

No new deaths were reported last night from Covid-19 but 390 further cases were confirmed - once again over half the new cases were in Dublin.

In this region, there were an additional 21 cases in Galway, 7 in Roscommon and 5 in Sligo.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Thursday to analyse trends.

In terms of the 14-day incidence rate, the national average is currently at 84 cases per 100,000.

This is also the 14-day incidence rate in Roscommon, but officials are concerned about the increasing number of cases of the virus - with a 123% increase in the past 7 days.

In Galway, the spread of the virus is much faster in the city and larger towns than in rural areas.

The 14-day incidence rate in Galway is 62 - which is below the national average - but has increased by 94% in the past week - with young people accounting for the majority of new cases.