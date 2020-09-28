A Roscommon man is to be jailed for 18 months for a 'brutal onslaught' on his former partner.

The 43 year old was originally given a suspended sentence but the Court of Appeal has decided that was unduly lenient.

The victim in the case Brid Pearse said what happened to her left her with a terrible fear and state of numb depression.

Gardai had called to her home in Letterkenny in Donegal in May 2018 and she was dishevelled and had blood pouring down her face.

She also had some of her hair in a zip locked bag which she said had been ripped from her head by the accused.

The court heard she had been living with Stephen Connor of Tuam, Kilrooskey in Co Rosocommon platonically after breaking up - but she evicted him when he failed to meet rent and food payments.

The 43 year old had returned to the house after drinking, threatened her with a knife and assaulted her.

The original Judge in the case noted the extreme level of violence but took into account his guilty plea and said it appeared the incident was out of character and gave Connor a suspended 2 and a half year sentence.

But today the Court of Appeal agreed with the State that this was unduly lenient as too much emphasis was put on the mitigating factors.

The Court said the accused used a knife to threaten his former partner in 'a protracted and very brutal assault.

Stephen Connor was resentenced to 18 months in jail.