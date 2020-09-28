The development of a Mental Health Day Hospital in Tuam will go to tender in October, and the HSE intends to appoint a contractor in January 2021.

That's according to Galway East TD Séan Canney who received a reply on the matter from the HSE, following a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Health.

The Grove in Tuam has been closed for the 20 years, and Deputy Canney says we will finally see this iconic building back in use as a health facility for the people of Tuam and north Galway.

The Independent TD says a mental health day hospital has been planned for this site for a number of years, and he's looking forward to the project progressing to construction next year.