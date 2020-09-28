The newly established Mayo Divisional Protective Service Unit (DPSU) commenced today. It’s been rolled out as part of A Policing Service For Our Future and the new Garda Operating Model.

DPSUs, deliver a professional approach to the investigation of specialised crime types, including sexual crime, child abuse and domestic abuse.

The Mayo DPSU is headed up by Superintendent Joe McKenna, and currently comprises of one Detective Sergeant and six Detective Gardaí with the commitment to expand to two Detective Sergeants and 10 Detective Gardaí. The Mayo DPSU is operating out of Ballina Garda Station.

Specialised training is provided to Gardaí in DPSUs, which gives them a greater understanding of victims’ needs.

Chief Superintendent Tony Healy of the Mayo Garda Division said "The Mayo DPSU provides us with an opportunity to place vulnerable victims of crime at the centre of the Garda service, and provides increased resources to protect the human rights of children”.

Members of the public are encouraged to report all crimes by contacting their local Garda station. Relevant crimes will be forward for the attention of the DPSU.