Three Mayo libraries are being allocated funding totalling over €100,000.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced grant aid for the libraries in Castlebar, Ballyhaunis and Ballinrobe for upgrade works and roof repairs.

Along with top-up funding from Mayo Co Co, Ballyhaunis library will receive €45,000 with €5,000 for Ballinrobe and over €69,000 for Castlebar librar.y

Mayo Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary told Midwest News that the funding is welcome for facilities that are constantly in demand.

€111,000 has been allocated for the upgrade of Ballaghaderreen and Strokestown Libraries

In Ballaghaderren €67,000 has been allocated to provide for carpet, partitions and furniture. In Strokestown €44,000 has been allocated to provide for shelving, perspex, furniture and an occupancy control system.

Local deputy Denis Naughten says the investment in the smaller libraries across County Roscommon is welcome and will improve the experience for both those who use and work in both libraries.