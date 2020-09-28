The improvement works currently being carried out at two wards of Mayo University Hospital are scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

In the meantime, the hospital has access to a ward at the Sacred Heart Hospital - and that situation will continue even after the works are completed, according to the HSE - which should ease overcrowding this Winter.

The issue was raised at a recent HSE Regional Forum meeting by Castlebar-based Independent Councillor Michael Kilcoyne, who questioned management on why it was necessary to close the wards at Mayo University Hospital, and the impact it has had on trolley numbers.

In recent weeks, the refurbishment works on two wards have been cited as a reason for the high numbers of patients on trolleys - with 25 patients reported on trolleys on one day earlier this month, and 18 on trolleys today (Monday) according to the INMO.

Councillor Kilcoyne got a commitment from the HSE that Mayo University Hospital will continue to have access to the beds at the Sacred Heart Hospital, once the wards at Mayo University Hospital are reopened.