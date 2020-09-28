Workers are being warned of a number of new scams aimed at those working from home.

Cyber security company ESET Ireland have identified one of the fraudulent emails which appears in the form of a Microsoft notification, urging users to complete a task.

Another scam appears to be from customer management software Salesforce and leads to a phishing website that harvests users' login details.

ESET is urging people to be cautious with any emails that require them to click on links and fill in login details.