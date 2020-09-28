The Food Safety Authority is warning consumers who are allergic to animal-derived food on the possible dangers of consuming "vegan" products.

The FSAI says people sometimes assume that vegan food contains no ingredients of animal origin but this is not always the case.

It says low-level accidental cross-contamination from animal-based allergens can occur during the production process.

The FSAI is urging food businesses who make vegan-labelled food to try to minimise the risk of cross contamination.