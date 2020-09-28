The mortgage payment break already in place for local authority home loan borrowers will be extended for those continuing to face difficulties due to the Covid-19 emergency. That's according to Mayo Fine Gael deputy Alan Dillon.

Deputy Dillon says that due to the continuing economic uncertainty associated with COVID-19, many local authority home loan borrowers continue to face difficulties in paying their mortgage or have very real fears that they will face repayment problems in the future.

To help people in this situation, the mortgage payment break period is being extended by another three months, allowing people a total of nine months to get back on their feet.

The deputy has been speaking to Midwest News about the latest extension.