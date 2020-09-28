Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry following the alleged serious sexual assault of a teenage girl at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown on Saturday.

Gardai launched a public appeal for information on the incident yesterday evening, and asked anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square or the Lowpark area of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday to contact Claremorris Gardai on 094 - 93 72080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A forensic examination took place yesterday at the playground and an adjoining carpark.

Speaking to Midwest News, Supt Joe McKenna confirmed that Gardai are following a definite line of enquiry, and said the investigation is progressing.

He also thanked the witnesses who have come forward to date.