Mayo artist Saoirse Wall has been awarded a prestigious Next Generation award by the Arts Council, the government agency for funding and developing the arts.

The award means Saoirse, a visual artist, will receive €20,000, in effect to buy time to develop her practice.

Saoirse is just one of 23 artists from all over the country who has been selected for the award.

Artists will also take part in a collective week-long residential programme in The Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, Co Monaghan, in early 2021.

There, they will have the opportunity to engage with mentors and other supports to help shape their work into the future.

The Next Generation programme recognises and promotes a selection of artists from different disciplines, such as traditional arts, music, dance, film, theatre and literature.