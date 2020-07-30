West on Track spokesperson, Coleman O’Raghalligh is confident that a government decision on investing in the Athenry to Claremorris Railway line is expected by October, and that funding announced for feasibility studies on new greenways yesterday will not impact on the long awaited development.

Close to a million euro was announced yesterday by government for the development of greenways through Galway, Sligo and Leitrim and the campaign group Western Rail Trail have today welcomed that decision.

West on Track is a long established campaign group seeking the re-establishment of the entire railway line from Collooney in County Sligo, to Limerick. The Galway to Limerick line is aleady operational and attracted more than a half million passengers last year.

The strong support for the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor in the North West Regional Spatial Strategy launched last month, "is very encouraging", Mr O’ O’Raghalligh told Midwest News today.

It clearly states the objective to deliver the Athenry to Tuam, and Claremorris to Sligo lines.