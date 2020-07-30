Irish Water has confirmed to Minister Dara Calleary that approval has been sanctioned for the replacement of the Cast Iron Watermain on Barrack Street, Kilalla and associated lead connections.

The work will be funded from the recently approved stimulus package funding targeted at water conservation and does not impact on funding for other water conservation works planned or ongoing in county Mayo.

The works will involve the replacement of 350m of 150mm cast iron watermain with lead connections – the mains was installed in the early 1900s.

The Killala Sewerage Scheme upgrade is ongoing and now is considered an opportune time for Mayo County Council’s Road Office to install critical infrastructure before refurbishing Barrack Street towards the end of August.