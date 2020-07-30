A professor in infectious diseases says health officials need to be in schools now, to prepare for re-opening.

Dr Jack Lambert says offering school principals a sheet of guidelines and instructions is not enough.

14 more cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Republic yesterday, and no new deaths.

Dr Lambert, from the Mater Hospital, says health officials need to get started immediately ahead of the new term.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 around the world has passed 17 million.

It comes as the World Health Organisation prepares to review the status of the 'global health emergency'.

It's exactly six months since it upgraded the pandemic to that level.

The WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, says some countries have the virus under control - but others haven't.