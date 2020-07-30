Businesses in County Mayo have, to date, received just short of 5 million euro from the Government’s COVID-19 Restart Grant to help them get back on their feet.

Mayo County Council is responsible for administering the Government’s Restart Grant.

Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring says the total funding to Mayo businesses to date from the scheme is €4,800,000 and he claims the funding is crucial to help businesses to make a come-back after what has been such a difficult few months.

“The funding is designed to help businesses with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following COVID-19 closures. Businesses can avail of between €2,000 and €10,000 for this purpose”, he explained.

Applications for the Restart Grant are available from Mayo County Council and the deputy is urging all small business owners in Mayo to apply for the grant to help them get up and running again after COVID-19.