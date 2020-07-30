The Wild Atlantic Nature Project underway at present by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, is causing grave concern to many hill farmers and landowners in this region, according to Lahardane based, Gerry Loftus, a founding member of Ireland’s Future.

The dept has been awarded EU funding for a €20.6m LIFE Nature and Biodiversity Integrated Project on blanket bog and associated habitat.

Mr Loftus says Ireland’s Future is urging landowners not to sell land to the department that has secured 2.5 million euro in EU funding to buy land as part of the project.

He claims the selling off of land to the state with tax payers money, threatens the future of many communities in this region.

Last week the IFA President Tim Cullinane also highlighted the concerns of many Mayo farmers whose lands are included in this EU funded project. He met the Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary on the matter, as farmers claim that the National Parks and Wildlife have started this extensive project, without any consultation with the stakeholders involved.

Gerry Loftus told Midwest News today that for a number of different reasons, the project is of concern locally