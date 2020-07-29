A popular US baking magazine, called Bake from Scratch, has dedicated its entire July/August issue to Ireland’s culinary scene. The ‘Authentic Ireland’ edition features recipes and interviews with many local food producers, as well as some of Ireland’s top ‘foodie’ experiences – including afternoon tea in Ashford Castle in Cong county Mayo.

Bake from Scratch has a print circulation of 150,000 and a digital monthly reach of around 30 million readers.

Earlier this year, Tourism Ireland in the United States partnered with premier kitchen and home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma and Bake from Scratch magazine. As part of the collaboration, a team of editors from Bake from Scratch and Williams Sonoma – together with a videographer, photographer and five food and lifestyle bloggers – visited in January to capture content for the ‘Authentic Ireland’ edition.

The resulting July/August magazine features an article profiling Ashford Castle.