Funding of €4.5 million for 26 greenway projects has been announced today by Minister for Climate Change and Transport Eamon Ryan.

The funding will provide support for the planning and design of greenways around the country and was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020.

€95,000 is being made available for the Mayo Interurban Greenway.

The funding is for the concept and feasibility study of a 60km link from Westport via Castlebar to Ballina.

Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring says in Mayo, our Greenways have proven to play a vital role in supporting local communities, creating jobs and bringing visitors to our county.

Meanwhile, €300k has been awarded to Sligo County Council for the development of the controversial Greenway along the western rail corridor that will run from Cooloney in Sligo to Bellaghy in Charlestown.

€240,000 has been allocated to the Connemara Greenway and €75,000 for the Quite Man Greenway.