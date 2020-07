The streaming live of bands from Ballina Arts Centre gets underway from Friday 7th August and will continue while demand lasts.

EAV, an events audio visual company, came up with the idea of hosting Friday Night Live from Ballina from next month in the wake of the Covid restrictions prohibiting large gatherings and concerts, and knowing that there is plenty of musical talent in the north Mayo Capital.

Mags Downey of Ballina Chamber will be the MC each Friday night, starting on Friday August 7th.