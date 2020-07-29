There is currently over 12,000 people on a waiting list at Mayo University Hospital.

9,484 are outpatients while 2,654 are inpatients.

The HSE provided these figures to Castlebar based Councillor Michael Kilcoyne at yesterday’s regional Health Forum.

Cllr. Kilcoyne says this figure could increase further as a result of Covid-19.

He says some people are waiting over three years for a procedure which is a very serious concern.

The Independent Councillor is now calling on the Department of Health and the Dail representatives in Mayo to deal with this as a matter of urgency.