40 more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by health authorities.

The death toll since the virus broke out remains at 1,764, after no new deaths were recorded.

There have now been 25,929 confirmed covid 19 cases since late February, after a further 40 were recorded today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says no new deaths have been reported to it.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says today's cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups.

75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years.

At least half of today's cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

He's urging anyone who have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms, to isolate and come forward for testing without delay.