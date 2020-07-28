The Cathaoirleach of Roscommon Municipal District says the decision to close Castlerea Fire Station permanently is extremely disappointing.

The decision was made yesterday at the Roscommon County Council meeting.

Castlerea based Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice says there is a need for a fire station in the town as Castlerea is a hugely residential town with a number of schools and factories along with one of the largest prisons in the country.

Cllr. Fitzmaurice says that despite the fire station being closed for over three years it was always hoped that it would reopen.