The Government announced yesterday a bumper €375m package to help schools get back up and running next month.

However, concerns have been raised about a backlog in Garda vetting for new staff after Education Minister Norma Foley revealed that teachers from abroad and retired teachers will make up new additional teacher numbers.

But the Education Minister has said there's no shortage of available primary school teachers to utilise as part of the plan to re-open schools.

The plan includes money for increased substitution in case a teacher gets sick or can't work because they're in a vulnerable category.

There's also money to recruit more than 1,000 extra secondary school teachers to help reduce class sizes.

Minister Norma Foley believes they can find that amount of teachers within the country to work.

The Teachers Union of Ireland claims it may not be possible to find the extra 1,000 extra teaching staff that the government has promised. President Martin Marjoram says the department already had trouble in finding enough teachers, before the pandemic.

While John Boyle the General Secretary of the INTO is concerned the number of additional teachers won't be enough in urban areas.

Some students may be taught in parish halls or GAA facilities when they return to school next month.

Children from junior infants to second class won't have to observe social distancing but all others will have to be spaced a metre from their classmates.

75 million euro is being allocated to allow schools adapt their classrooms.

General secretary at the Dept of Education Kieran Christie says they will also be looking to the community to find space