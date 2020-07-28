The decision by the Roscommon County Council Chief Executive to permanently close Castlerea fire station will not be accepted by the community and will be vehemently opposed, according to local GP Dr Greg Kelly.

A report into the fire service and a fire risk assessment, made public yesterday indicates that the current level of operations in the county provides effective and efficient service and meets the required targets and standards by the Fire Services Act.

Roscommon CE Eugene Cummins says that the data gathered over the last three years, which was independently reviewed, has shown that Roscommon fire services are performing well in accordance with national guidelines and targets, and they are the facts on which he has based the decision to keep Castlerea fire station closed.

Dr Kelly is now calling on the CE to reverse this decision and he’s been telling Midwest News why the decision to close the Fire Station in the county’s second largest urban centre cannot be accepted.