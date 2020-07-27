The decision to close Castlerea Fire Station permanently will have grave consequences.

That’s according to Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane who has described the decision by Roscommon County Council as outrageous.

Deputy Kerrane says this decision appears to have been made on the back of a report which has not been published.

She says there is a need for a fire station in the town as Castlerea is a hugely residential town with a number of schools and factories along with one of the largest prisons in the country.