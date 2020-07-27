Three Mayo groups are to receive a total of 67,000 euro in Covid 19 Stability Funding
|
Ballindine Community Centre Ltd.
|
Services for Older Persons
|
€4,668
|
Mindspace Mayo
|
Mental Health Services
|
€44,279
|
Claremorris Social & Family Centre Company Limited By Guarantee
|
Social services and supports to disadvantaged individuals and communities
|
€17,814
Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring says the funding is being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society to help with short term cash flow issues being suffered due to the COVID crisis.