Three Mayo groups are to receive a total of 67,000 euro in Covid 19 Stability Funding

Ballindine Community Centre Ltd.

Services for Older Persons

€4,668

Mindspace Mayo

Mental Health Services

€44,279

Claremorris Social & Family Centre Company Limited By Guarantee

Social services and supports to disadvantaged individuals and communities

€17,814

 

Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring says the  funding is being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society to help with short term cash flow issues being suffered due to the COVID crisis.

 

 

