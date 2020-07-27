A number of householders in the Lecarrow area of Newport are without their telephone or broadband services for two weeks now and have failed to make contact with the service provider Eir, to have their services restored.

That’s according to local councillor Johno O’Malley.

Councillor O’Malley told Midwest News this morning that it’s ridiculous that people are paying for such an inadequate service.

At this month’s meeting of Mayo county council, councillors highlighted the frustration of so many across the region who had difficulties contacting Eir throughout the Covid lockdown to get vital services restored to elderly customers.

The councillors have asked Eir to send a representative to the Sept meeting of the authority to explain its lack of service.

Eir has not yet responded to that invitation