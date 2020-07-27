Traffic lights should be installed at an infamous railway bridge at Rehins outside Ballina to ensure the safety of road users.

That’s the view of Fine Gael councillor Jarleth Munnelly who raised the matter at the monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District.

The bridge is located on the Ballina to Knockmore/ Pontoon road and is a busy commuter route for both locals and tourists and the S-shaped style of the narrow bridge structure makes it very difficult for two vehicles, travelling in opposite directions to pass.

In addition councillor Munnelly highlighted the lack of adequate signage on the approach to the dangerous bridge from both directions.

He spoke to Midwest News today about his concerns.