Mayo’s Great Western Greenway continues to attract large numbers of “staycationers” this summer, as local businesses adapt to new norms.

Achill, Mulranny, Newport and Westport are all busy with many families and couples opting to cycle or walk large sections of the 42 km Great Western Greenway as part of their stay in Ireland holiday this year.

Businesses all along the route have adapted to the new norms necessary to adhere to Covid 19 regulations.

Ostan Oilean Acla, is a large pub/restaurant located in Achill Sound, just at the end or start of the greenway.

It’s a large facility and can accommodate large numbers of customers, adhering to the social distancing requirements.

Proprieter Cathal Mcloughlin has been telling Midwest News about the business that the greenway is generating in West Mayo.