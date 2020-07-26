People have been urged to respect the decision to cancel this year's Reek Sunday pilgrimage by not travelling to Croagh Patrick today.

Pilgrims who can't climb the holy mountain today are being encouraged to show their faith in other ways.

The annual climb usually attracts about 10,000 people but this year due to Covid 19 restrictions, large numbers can't be accommodated.

At a service in Westport last night Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary said believers should still go to mass, confession and reflect on these challenging times.